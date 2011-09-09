Sares in Ocado gain 7 percent, the top FTSE 250 riser, with the index down 0.9 percent, as UBS upgrades its rating for the online retailer to "buy" from "neutral", while reducing its target price to 170 pence from 190 pence.

The broker says that although lower market levels naturally reduce its price target for Ocado, as this offers material upside for the share price leads it to upgrade its rating on the stock.

"Ocado's sales performance has been broadly in line with our expectations from the time of the IPO last year and while EBITDA has fallen short, supplier income has significantly exceeded our expectations and should remain a lucrative, growing revenue stream for many years," the broker says in a note.

"Some recent commentary has focused on Ocado's balance sheet and the mooted risk of further equity issuance. Our analysis suggests that Ocado has considerable headroom under its current facilities and substantial flexibility to raise further funds without recourse to equity markets," UBS adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net