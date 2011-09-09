Shares in IAG shed 3.4 percent in London, while Air France-KLM drops 2.9 percent in Paris, and Deutsche Lutfhansa in Frankfurt falls 2.3 percent, all weighed by some negative broker comment.

Espirito Santo Investment Bank initiates coverage on the European airlines, and tags all three of the network airlines mentioned with "sell" ratings, saying it prefers the low-cost carriers.

"The recent share price falls suggest the market is starting to assume a renewed economic downturn. Consensus estimates and management commentary on the outlook have yet to follow," the broker says in a note.

Espirito Santo says it expects the low cost airlines to outperform in a tougher environment, and sees absolute value in Ryanair and Flybe , both of which it starts with "buy".

The broker initiates on easyJet with a "neutral" rating.

Meanwhile, Davy Stockbrokers downgrades its rating for both IAG and Lufthansa to "neutral" from "outperform" in a sector review because it also thinks the low-cost carriers will be the winners in the current environment, and sees a "risk-off trade" for the airline networks.

Davy upgrades its ratings for easyJet and Ryanair both to "outperform" from "neutral", and also raises its stance for Air France-KLM to "neutral" from "underperform", bringing its rating in line with the other networks.

