Shares in GKN shed 2.5 percent, underperforming a 0.4-percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, as RBC Capital Markets downgrades its rating for the automotive and aerospace components firm to "sector perform" from "outperform" and reduces its target price to 200 pence from 230 pence.

RBC Capital points out that GKN shares have outperformed the UK Industrial Goods sector over recent months, which has been a very creditable performance, in the broker's view, given increasing stock market risk aversion.

However, the broker says, given the less certain macro picture and GKN's high economic sensitivity/limited visibility it believes investors will apply a higher discount rate when valuing the shares. And in calculating its target price RBC assumes that GKN is valued at an increased discount of 10 percent to the sector, up from 5 percent previously.

