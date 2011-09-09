Shares in Pennon Group rise 2.4 percent, outperforming a weaker British mid-caps market , down 0.8 percent, as HSBC upgrades it to "overweight" from "neutral", arguing that UK waste companies will be less affected by economic slowdown than those in continental Europe and the United States.

Trading volumes in Pennon are more than five times the 30-day average.

HSBC says Pennon shares have adversely affected by a profit warning by French peer Veolia (VIE.PA>.

"In our view, investors have become concerned about its exposure to low GDP growth at its waste subsidiary, Viridor. We believe that Pennon's exposure to UK waste regulations protects it from profit erosion from waste volume declines if economic activity remains depressed," HSBC says in a note.

It adds: "The escalating landfill tax and waste diversion targets set for local authorities have led to growth in waste recycling and recovery, and the letting of long-term integrated waste contracts, many of which have energy from waste facilities. Pennon has a pipeline of these projects."

However, the broker cuts its price target on the stock to 760 pence, from 780, compared with the current price of 671, due to higher interest and tax rate assumptions.

