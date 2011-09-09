Britain's FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower approaching midday, outperforming bigger falls by both the blue chips and the mid caps , down 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Northern Petroleum jumps 30 percent higher after fellow explorer Tullow Oil says it has struck oil offshore French Guiana, and says it plans to drill another well in neighbouring Guyana next, with the French Guiana find making success there look more likely.

Northpet, a company owned 50 percent by Northern Petroleum, is a 2.5 percent partner in the Guyane Maritime license with Tullow, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total .

Victoria Oil & Gas gains 9.4 percent as the explorer raises the resource estimates for its West Medvezhye project in Russia, with an independent assessment having revealed prospective resources to be excess of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which exceeded previous expectations by more than 300 million boe.

The also company says it is on track for the first gas sale from its flagship project in Cameroon during the fourth quarter.

