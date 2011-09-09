Shares in JD Wetherspoon fall 3.2 percent after the British pubs group reports full-year results, which Numis Securities says are broadly in line, but with current trading lacklustre, prompting the broker to repeat its "reduce" rating on the stock.

Sales at pubs open more than a year were up 2.1 percent but slowed to growth of 0.4 percent in the six weeks to Sept 4, impacted by riots across Britain which led to temporary pub closures on police advice.

"We are holding our forecasts at this stage, but the combination of even higher cost pressures in 2012 and a slowdown in LFL sales to 0.4 percent in early 2012E leaves forecast risk on the downside," Numis says in a note.

