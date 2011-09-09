Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes down 1 percent, faring better than the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes, off 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent respectively.

Northern Petroleum leaps more than 29 percent, while Wessex Exploration jumps nearly 53 percent after fellow explorer Tullow Oil says it has struck oil offshore French Guiana, and says it plans to drill another well in neighbouring Guyana next, with the French Guiana find making success there look more likely.

Northpet, a company owned 50 percent by Northern Petroleum and 50 percent by Wessex Exploration, is a 2.5 percent partner in the Guyane Maritime license with Tullow, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total .

Victoria Oil & Gas adds 6.7 percent as the explorer raises the resource estimates for its West Medvezhye project in Russia, with an independent assessment having revealed prospective resources to be excess of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which exceeded previous expectations by more than 300 million boe.

The also company says it is on track for the first gas sale from its flagship project in Cameroon during the fourth quarter.

