Shares in British oil firm Tullow Oil rise more than 17 percent to top both the FTSE 100 and FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard after it announces an oil discovery offshore French Guiana that Royal Bank of Scotland analysts call "game changing".

The find at Tullow's Zaedyus-1 well is "likely to surpass most market expectations, de-risks the Guyanas Trend acreage position and is a significant validation of the overall exploration strategy," the broker says, raising its target price to 1,505 pence from 1,375 pence with a "strong buy" rating.

Tullow's oil major partners in the well, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total , rise 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, while smaller partners Northern Petroleum and Wessex Exploration rise 28 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

