Shares in Imagination Technologies are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 250 leader board, up 4.3 percent after RBS lifts its rating on the chip designer to "buy" from "hold".

"(We are) encouraged by customer traction of (licensee) MediaTek's new smartphone chip, which we believe should help reverse share loss at Samsung," RBS says in a note.

Samsung Electronics opted for Imagination's rival ARM Holdings' graphic technology in some of its chips earlier this year.

Imagination said in a trading update on Thursday it was seeing strong demand for its latest chip designs.

"With the stock having derated significantly recently and 35 percent EPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) through FY15F, we find it inexpensive," RBS says.

