European shares extend steep losses after stocks on Wall Street tumble in early trade on concerns that U.S. President Barack Obama's $447 billion proposal to generate U.S. jobs might struggle to sail through Congress and the world's largest economy could head towards recession.

European shares also come under pressure after sources said European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark would step down from his post because of a conflict over the central bank's bond buying programme. The ECB later confirmed the resignation.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is down 2.4 percent at 916.92 points, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 , the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are down 1.4 to 1.8 percent.

In Europe, financial shares are among the top losers, with the insurance sector index down 2.2 percent and banks down 4.3 percent.

