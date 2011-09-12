European stock index futures point to a sharply lower start on worries that Greece could default and that policy makers were not doing enough to come up with a possible permanent solution to the euro zone peripheral debt crisis.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 and France's CAC-40 futures FCEc1 are down 2 to 2.5 percent.

COMPANIES

No major European or U.S. company reporting results on Monday.

MACRO (GMT)

0800 IT Industrial Production

