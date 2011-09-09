Shares in French bank Societe Generale drop 9.5 percent, knocked down by mounting fears over the euro zone debt crisis and flirting with their March 2009 bottom -- below which the shares would hit their lowest level since late 1995.

"The 2009 low of 17.29 euros is a major, major support level. Below that, it's the abyss," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock has tumbled nearly 70 percent since mid-February, has investors dumped shares of euro zone banks seen as the most vulnerable to potential defaults by debt-stricken countries.

On August 10, a week after the SocGen warned on its profit outlook, its stock plunged by as much as 23 percent amid a whirlwind of rumours questioning its financial solidity, categorically denied by the bank.

SocGen's market capitalisation has shrunk from 110 billion euros in April 2007 to just 13.8 billion euros on Friday, about half the size of French hand-crafted fashion goods maker Hermes .

