The 30-day implied volatility for Germany's blue chip DAX index hit a 2-1/2 high on Friday, according to data from Thomson Reuters Datastream, after the resignation of European Central Bank Executive Board Member Juergen Stark signalled a rift within the central bank.

The one-month implied volatility for other major European indexes also rose sharply, though they did not breach the recent peaks hit in early August.

