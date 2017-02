Barclays Capital is bullish on European equities on a 12-month strategic view, citing attractive valuation, robust profitability and dividend-paying ability, rock-bottom investor sentiment and overpricing of a potential recession.

It recommends investors to buy Euro STOXX 50 dividend futures as an attractive risk/reward strategy to take advantage of a potential rebound in equities.

