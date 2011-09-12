Shares in Kingfisher are flat, outperforming a 2.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 index thanks to support from an upgrade in rating by Societe Generale to "hold" from "sell" ahead of first-half results from the DIY retailer due on Thursday, Sept 15.

"We expect a strong performance in France to more than offset a weak B&Q in the UK in H1 ... We forecast pre-tax profits of 410 millipn pounds and EPS of 12.2 pence, +16 percent, and dividend of 2.47 pence, +28 percent," says SocGen in a note.

The broker says it also expects a sharp fall in Kingfisher's interest costs, down 40 percent to 12 million pounds, reflecting the impact from cash generation and a strengthened balance sheet.

SocGen says its upgrade also reflects the stocks de-rating, with the share price down 22 percent in the past quarter,and it thinks a solid financial performance in the first-half should provide investor relief.

The broker says the combination of the successful execution of the self-help strategy and more benign home improvement markets beyond the UK has been the key, however, looking forward, it still anticipates more challenging headwinds for Kingfisher, hence its rating is only a "hold".

