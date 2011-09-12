Shares in UK banks fall on heightened concerns over euro zone sovereign debt exposure after the shock resignation of a top European Central Bank board member undermined confidence in the region's ability to deal with its deepening crisis, as concerns grow that Greece might default.

French banking stocks endure steep declines, with sources saying on Saturday that BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole are expecting an "imminent" decision from Moody's, which first put them under review for possible downgrade on June 15.

SocGen says on Monday it will speed up asset disposals and further cut costs to free up capital.

Shares in the three banks slide 11-12 percent.

Royal Bank of Scotland leads the UK banking sector lower, down 4.8 percent, while Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays shed 3.5 percent and 4.2 percent respectively.

Traders say that the nerves surrounding the euro zone eclipse the release of the final report of the Independent Commission on Banking on Monday.

"They're (UK banks) being dragged down really by Europe. It's not a pretty start to the week; not a pretty picture," Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, says.

"We're expecting downgrades to them (French banks) and now of course the language of politicians and economists has changed from 'if' Greece will default and leave the euro zone, to 'when'... You've got the Vickers (ICB) report but that's completely being sidelined by the overall crisis," Campbell says.

The ICB report says that Britain's banks should shield retail operations from riskier investment banking units and boost capital levels to protect taxpayers from future crises, in far-reaching proposals that could cost the industry 7 billion pounds ($11 billion) a year.

"(It) looks mostly as expected by anyone reading the UK press in the last month," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"Given expectations were well flagged, this looks like it might be a little better for Barclays and RBS (Hold and Reduce respectively). Lloyds (Hold) is not required to sell more branches, but the ICB recommends that Lloyds divestment must have enough funding in place to allow a strong challenger bank to emerge," the broker says.

News, out on Friday afternoon, that Juergen Stark, a German, was to quit early because of a conflict over the central bank's bond-buying programme highlighted a rift inside the ECB over the handling of the debt situation at a time when investors need to see definitive action.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net