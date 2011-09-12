French bank shares tumble further on concerns about a possible downgrade by Moody's rating service, their exposure to Greek and Italian sovereign debt and talk of partial nationalisation.

Societe Generale shares are down 11 percent at 15.505 euros at 0807 GMT for a drop of around two-thirds in market value so far this year, breaking through their March 2009 low during the financial crisis to hit their lowest level for 19 years. The stock falls as much as 12.8 percent.

BNP Paribas stock is down 12.6 percent at 26.05 euros, for a drop of almost 50 percent since the start of 2011.

Credit Agricole shares are down 11.9 percent at 4.76 euros, wiping more than half off their value this year to date.

They are sharply underperforming a 4.3-percent for the European banking index .

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that France's top banks were bracing themselves for a likely credit rating downgrade from Moody's, while SocGen announced on Monday it would speed up asset disposals and further cut costs to free up capital.

"The impact of a default by Greece would be terrible for numerous European banks: brutal drop in stock prices, need for new capital and search for liquidity," Saxo Banque analysts write.

"The three French banks -- Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas -- are threatened by Moody's. The ratings agency estimates the trio is too exposed to Greek debt. If the situation worsens, the French state would be forced to intervene to prevent failure."

David Thebault, head of quantitative trading at French broker Global Equities, says: "Stress remains on the banks. We were expecting something from the G7 this weekend, quantitative easing measures or at any rate a global response.

"That's why the market, and in particular the bank stocks, is down since the opening."

