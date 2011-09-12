The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 1.2 percent in early trade but faring better than bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 2.4 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Braemar Shipping Services drops more than 14 percent after the British firm says sales and purchase activities in shipbroking have been hurt by subdued freight rates and delayed deliveries, and income from the segment will be 18 percent lower than last year.

Charles Stanley cuts its 2012 forecasts for Braemar Shipping by 30 percent and places its "add" rating and 535 pence price target under review.

International Ferro Metals adds 5.7 percent after the South African ferrochrome producer says it successfully installed a second furnace roof at its co-generation plant, with the furnace switched in the last week on time and within budget.

"A positive update, which settles the re-build program .... Should help shares with re-rating over reducing technical risk," says Numis Securities in a note which repeats its "buy" rating and 40 pence target price on International Ferro Metals.

