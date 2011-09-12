Shares in Primark-owner Associated British Foods slip 0.8 percent, faring better than Britain's 1.4 percent weaker FTSE 100 index , after the company issues a trading update which Investec Securities describes as "reassuring", prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

The retail group to food producer warns that price discounting in Britain will hit margins at its discount fashion chain more than expected, but it is still maintaining its forecast for flat group earnings for the full year.

"We see (the update) as supportive of both our and consensus forecasts of about 72 pence of FY11E adjusted EPS," Investec says in a note.

"On FY12E, our initial view is that we will be wanting to upgrade our numbers for very strong Sugars and resilient Primark. However readers should note that our current FY12E forecasts are about 3 percent below consensus."

Panmure Gordon also repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

"We see this as a resilient performance given the significant commodity cost headwinds (which we expect to ease in 2012) and weak consumer environment," the broker says in a note.

Panmure shaves 1 percent off its 2011 earnings per share forecast to 72.4 pence, however it maintains its 84.3 pence forecast for 2012, implying 16.4 percent EPS growth driven by strong trading in Sugar.

