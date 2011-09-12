Shares in Premier Farnell add 0.3 percent, outperforming a 1.6 percent lower FTSE 250 index, aided by an upgrade in rating from Numis Securities to "add" from "hold", although the broker reduces its target price for the electronic components distributor to 185 pence from 210 pence.

"In our view the shares now price in a large degree of a downturn earnings risk, and trading close to our trough valuation, we raise our rating," Numis says in a note, leaving its earnings estimates unchanged for Premier Farnell following its recent second-quarter results.

"Q2 Results were in-line with market expectations, but the deterioration in the revenue performance over recent months, and further macro uncertainties continue to dampen share price sentiment," the broker says.

However, Numis adds, while the revenue outlook for Premier Farnell remains uncertain, a pro-active stance on self-help cost measures is underway, and although it will undoubtedly take greater confidence in the macro to drive a full re-rating, the stock's 6.7 percent yield offers some near-term protection.

