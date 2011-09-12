Shares in buyout specialist Melrose gain 4.8 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 riser, as its bid target, British toolmaker Charter International agrees to a 910 pence per share cash and shares offer from U.S. group Colfax , spurning Melrose's 850 pence a share bid.

Shares in Charter add 6.2 percent to 854.5 pence, the top mid cap gainer.

"Melrose's share price has been depressed by its efforts to acquire larger cap Charter with a very heavy share component ... This dilutive approach has helped to stoke up a 24 percent short interest in its (Melrose's) share base," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

The broker points out that Colefax's higher offer for Charter leaves the valuation for Melrose's "much higher quality and more resilient FKI business" standing at deeply discounted levels.

"While it learns the lessons of a potentially failed approach and starts the search for other targets we recommend buying the shares here and now," Panmure Gordon says, repeating its 380 pence target price and "buy" rating on Melrose.

