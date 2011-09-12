Shares in Wolseley slip 0.3 percent, faring significantly better than Britain's 2-percent weaker FTSE 100 index , as Davy upgrades its rating on the "revitalised" firm to "outperform", partly on valuation grounds, in a note on the European building materials sector.

Davy, in a note, says that having traded above 2,250 pence earlier this year, Wolseley has since fallen about 30 percent, with the broker seeing this pullback as an attractive entry point.

"The group, prompted by senior management changes, has made huge progress. Underperforming assets have been sold as there has been a much more rigorous approach to capital allocation and Wolseley's balance sheet has been greatly strengthened," the broker says.

"While its end-markets present challenges, our view is that Wolseley is currently the most attractive of the building distribution names."

Davy also lifts its recommendations for CRH and Geberit to "outperform", saying that based on cash generation and balance sheet strength, they stand out as safe havens.

Shares in the pair, however, fall 3.8 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

The broker cuts its ratings for Saint-Gobain , Buzzi Unicem , and Wienerberger to "neutral", while lowering its recommendation for Grafton GRF_u.I to "underperform".

Saint-Gobain drops 5.7 percent, Buzzi slips 5.2 percent, Wienerberger sheds 5.7 percent and Grafton weakens by 4.3 percent.

