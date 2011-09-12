The FTSE Small Cap index falls 1.4 percent in midday trade, faring better than both the blue chips and the midcaps , off 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Max Petroleum climbs 5.6 percent after the Kazakhstan-focused oil and gas explorer strikes oil at the Sagiz West prospect, prompting Merchant Securities to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

Braemar Shipping Services drops more than 12 percent after the British firm says sales and purchase activities in shipbroking have been hurt by subdued freight rates and delayed deliveries, and income from the segment will be 18 percent lower than last year.

Charles Stanley cuts its 2012 forecasts for Braemar Shipping by 30 percent and places its "add" rating and 535 pence price target under review.

