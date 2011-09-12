The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 2 percent, unperforming both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, off 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent respectively.

Desire Petroleum sheds 10.6 percent as the Falkland Islands-focused oil & gas explorer says, in its first-half results, that it is continuing to review all its available financing options, and that its intention is to rejoin the current drilling campaign offshore the islands when possible.

Waterlogic gains 2 percent after the leading manufacturer and global distributor of point-of-use drinking water purification and dispensing systems, which floated on AIM in July, posts maiden first-half results showing a 43 percent rise in EBITDA, on revenue up 29 percent.

"Combined with the group's extensive network, the patented Firewall system gives unique competitive advantage that should ensure the group continues to expand market share and deliver a solid set of full year results," says Faraday Research which rates Waterlogic shares a "speculative buy".

