Shares in Inmarsat , up 0.8 percent, are the lone gainer on a depressed FTSE 100 index, down 2.5 percent, with traders citing, as one factor, switching in to the British satellites operator's stock from that of its Luxembourg-listed peer SES Global SESFg.LU, which is impacted by a downgrade from Citigroup.

"There looks to be little new news out there for Inmarsat, but the downgrade of SES has created a bit of switching in satellites," says one London-based trader.

SES shares are down around 4.4 percent.

Citigroup cuts its rating for SES to "sell" from "hold" and reduces its target price to 17 euros from 19 euros following a sell-side meeting in London on Friday with the group's CEO and CFO, saying management's tone was cautious, in its view.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net