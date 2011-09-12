Shares in French utility major EDF sharply extend their losses, falling 6 percent in big volumes after news of an explosion at the French nuclear site of Marcoule.

The stock was down about 3 percent, in line with losses on European stock indexes, before news of the explosion at Marcoule, a nuclear waste management site that does not include any reactors.

France's ASN nuclear watchdog says one person was killed in the explosion, but there has been no leak of radioactive material.

