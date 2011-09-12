A reversal in the European Central Bank's monetary policy stance and weakening of the euro should boost the autos sector and Germany's blue-chip DAX index, while the market should see renewed rotation towards firms with an emerging market exposure, JPMorgan analysts say in a note.

"We see the YTD underperformance of the Dax as overextended. The index did suffer partly because it was a consensus long, but that has likely unwound as the Dax is today trading near a record low price and P/E relative," they say.

The broker also reverses its July 25 downgrade of the autos sector.

"The arguments we used to downgrade Autos from an OW rating were: sector is overowned, consensus long, and running out of positive catalysts. The sector had a terrible time most recently, down 34 percent, trailing the market by 18 percent. We do not believe it is overowned anymore," they say.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net