The technical outlook for global equities looks increasingly bearish in the short term, although a recovery remains on track before year-end, RBS says in a note. "The question is how much worse it has to get before it gets better."

Britain's FTSE 100 has "traded within the channel with a strong support line indicated on the chart. An evening star on candles suggests the price will be likely to test the channel boundary and, if a break occurs, to form a bear flag pattern."

For the Euro STOXX 50 , a "break below 2,068 suggests another selloff to 1,953 onto 1,810 amid signals from the candlestick chart and momentum oscillators; while for the DAX-30 , it says a break below 5,023 "will be likely to reach 4,800 before recovery".

