Firms in sectors as diverse as pharma, software and aerospace are holding back on capex spend in spite of having high profits and low debt, in a process of continued de-leveraging that "makes little sense", say Nomura analysts in a note.

"Many companies are adopting an extremely risk averse attitude to the deployment of their own cash flows, and are, we suspect, also using some extremely high hurdle rates when appraising new investment projects," they say.

"With industries such as Pharma, Software, Tobacco, Healthcare, Telecom, Aerospace, Support Services and Personal Care being highly profitable yet shrinking, shareholders as well as the wider economy would benefit from a more realistic appraisal of capex opportunities, in our view."

