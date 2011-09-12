Shares in International Personal Finance fall 4.6 percent, after the emerging markets lender says it has sought clarification from the Hungarian government on its proposals to set a limit on the annual percentage rate charged on consumer loans.

"The stock is falling because the Hungarian parliament is discussing putting an interest rate cap on domestic lending of 30 percent. IPF currently charges around 65 percent. Nine percent for their profit comes from Hungary at the moment," Numis analyst David McCann says.

"This has been said by one member of their Parliament and this doesn't mean it will become law. And obviously any legislation takes time," he says, adding that should the limit be formally brought in, the company could look to introduce other changes and services to make up the difference.

