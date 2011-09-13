Nomura cuts its earnings per share estimates for Spanish, Portuguese and Greek banks by an average of 14 percent, 36 percent and 59 percent respectively, citing weaker growth outlook, pressure on margins and no signs of improvement in asset quality.

"With access to funding markets remaining difficult, the pressure remains to retain and grow retail deposits. However, this comes at a cost: a negative impact on margins," Nomura analysts say in a note.

"Current funding conditions are also pushing the banks towards deleveraging, with negative implications for revenue growth. And, while higher funding costs are being passed on to customers, we would be cautious of the potential negative impact on domestic economies through less access to credit and at higher costs."

Nomura also cuts its price targets on Spanish, Portuguese and Greek banks.

For instance, it trims Santander's price target to 8.9 euros from 9.9, BBVA's to 8.4 euros from 9.9, National Bank of Greece's (NBGr.AT) to 3.7 euros from 8.6 and Alpha Bank's (ACBr.AT) to 2.3 euros from 5.6.

Among Portuguese banks, it also downgrades Banco Espirito Santo to "reduce" from "buy".

