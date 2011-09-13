European shares bounce back in early trade, buoyed by reports that Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, which may help convince markets the euro zone's third-biggest economy can manage its debt load.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.8 percent at 898.50 points, after falling 2.7 percent on Monday to its lowest close in more than two years, on intensified worries about the euro zone, including the prospect of Greek defaulting, and with Italian bond yields surging.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index is up 1.4 percent, but is still down more than 37 percent in 2011.

