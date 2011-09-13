Shares in Cairn Energy shed 6.3 percent, easily the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.6 percent, after the British oil explorer says its latest well off the coast of Greenland failed to find oil, the second well this year to come up dry in the company's controversial Arctic exploration campaign.

Oriel Securities says Cairn's latest Greenland drilling update is "disappointing", and adds that so far the drilling programme in Greenland has "yielded little encouragement".

The broker says its pro forma net asset value for Cairn stands at around 325 pence a share, which represents just cash and the firm's residual stake in Cairn India , and this should provide some support for the shares at current levels.

Oriel sticks with its "hold" rating on Cairn Energy.

