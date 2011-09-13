Shares in National Grid shed 1.3 percent, bucking a firmer blue chip trend, as UBS downgrades its rating for the power distributor to "neutral" from "buy" citing valuation grounds, with its 615 pence price target left unchanged.

UBS points out that National Grid shares have outperformed the market and the European utilities sector by over 35 percent in the year-to-date, and the stock has now reached its price target.

"With no fundamental change to the underlying business we therefore downgrade it to Neutral. We do acknowledge that should the current risk adverse market conditions persist National Grid may continue to be a relative outperformer," the broker says in note.

"We continue to see National Grid as well positioned for long term value creation given UKs significant need for new energy infrastructure investments. However, we see further restructuring of the US business - most likely a sale of Niagara Mohawk - as the catalyst to take the share higher. We do not expect any announcements on this until H1 2012," UBS adds.

