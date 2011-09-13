Shares in Fresnillo lose 3 percent, adding to a 7-percent slide on Monday, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the Mexico-focused silver miner to "sell" from "hold" pointing to a "significant valuation gap" between Fresnillo and gold shares.

Citigroup notes that, in the past six months, the gold price has risen by 31 percent, the silver price by 20 percent, and the platinum price by 2 percent

The broker says while Fresnillo's share price has kept track with the silver price, global gold shares as well as UK gold shares have significantly underperformed the gold price.

"We believe that gold equities still have upside should gold average anything above $1,600 in the next 12 months. We rate all five of our UK gold stocks under coverage as Buy. Randgold remains our favourite," Citigroup says in a note on the sector.

