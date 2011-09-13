The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early trade, outperforming weaker performances by both the blue chips and mid caps , down 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Northgate gains 3 percent as the vehicle hire firm says, in a trading update, that despite tough economic conditions affecting its markets, it continues to trade in line with expectations, prompting Panmure Gordon to upgrade its rating for the stock to "hold" from "sell".

Healthcare Locums plunges 91 percent as trading resumes in the medical staffing firm's shares for the first time since January 25 after its shareholders on Monday backed a refinancing rescue plan for the troubled firm which includes a 60 million pounds placing, an open offer of to raise up to 4.25 million pounds, and a debt for equity swap.

