Shares in National Express are among the top risers on Britain's FTSE 250 index , up 3.1 percent, after the transport group buys U.S. student bus company Petermann Partners for $200 million, a move which Peel Hunt calls "strategically sound", prompting the broker to lift its rating to "buy".

"The acquisition of Petermann Partners is fully consistent with the group's strategy and should be earnings-accretive from the outset. The deal is a further reflection that National Express is very much on the front foot," Peel Hunt says in a note, hiking its target price for National Express to 270 pence from 253 pence.

An upbeat note from HSBC on UK Bus & Rail also helps sentiment surrounding the sector, which the broker says is "de-risked with defensive credentials as economic conditions deteriorate".

The broker lifts its rating on Go-Ahead , up 3.1 percent, to "neutral" on a better London bus outlook and opportunity in rail. Its preferred sector picks are Firstgroup , 1.1 percent firmer, and National Express.

