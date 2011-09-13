Shares in Marks & Spencer gain 1.5 percent, bucking a weaker blue chip trend, as Singer Capital Markets upgrades its rating for the high street retailer to "buy" from "fair value" following presentations by the company on Monday regarding a new format for its stores.

"Yesterday's briefing and site visit gave some reassuring insights into this investment programme, which could feasibly see EPS growth rates exceed 20 percent in year 3 versus our H1 forecast of -5 percent," Singer says in a note.

The broker points out that M&S shares have performed poorly this year, falling 25 percent between May and early September as the consumer outlook worsened.

However, Singer says, the M&S consumer has proven more resilient than most and the broker thinks the retailer is now nearing the point where its investment programme will start to lift a currently dull EPS trajectory.

The broker edges down its forecasts for M&S but ups its target price to 350 pence from 344 pence as it raises its rating.

Meanwhile, Seymour Pierce repeats its "buy" rating on M&S following the briefing but reduces its target price to 390 pence from 425 pence as it does not expect a significant upside to earnings forecasts from the retailer's store refurbishment plan.

