Shares in Northgate rise 4 percent, outperforming a flat FTSE 250 index , after the van-hire group says it continues to trade in line with expectations despite tough economic conditions, prompting Panmure Gordon to upgrade its rating to "hold".

The firm says, in a trading update, that underlying hire revenue per rented vehicle is up 1 percent since the beginning of the financial year.

"UK operations continue to benefit from self-help and restructuring, and Spain is stable. Given considerable recent share price weakness over the last quarter, we now switch our recommendation from sell to hold as the shares approach our 250 pence target price," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

"With the shares on a multiple of 8.3x for the current year falling to 7.2x, we believe they have now fallen far enough," the broker says.

