Shares in recruiter Healthcare Locums plunge 90.7 percent in heavy volumes on resumption of trading on the Alternative Investment Market, following suspension in January due to accounting irregularities.

Analysts say it is difficult to estimate profit numbers, and the stock is now less liquid.

The company's shares were suspended in January following the discovery of accounting irregularities, and its chief executive was later dismissed.

Apart from the accounting issues, "the main problem was the debt it took on for an (Australian) acquisition. It had to do a debt-for-equity swap, and shareholdings had to be diluted," Ian Jermin, analyst at Merchant Securities, says.

"It's reduced the liquidity of the stock. And the demand for locums is less than it was. It's not one we're going to continue to follow."

Reuters Messaging rm://brian.gorman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net