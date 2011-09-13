Societe Generale , France's second biggest lender, has a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, the lowest among European banks, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KBC carries the second lowest forward P/E of 2.9, followed by Credit Agricole's 2.93.

BNP Paribas ranks the sixth lowest, with its one-year forward P/E of 3.48. That compares with MSCI European banks's 6.33, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows.

For a graphic on European banks valuation: link.reuters.com/ker33s

