Shares in hotel group Accor lose 5.7 percent, touching a two-year low, hurt by a below-forecast profit outlook and the absence of news on a special dividend payout that a number of investors had been expecting.

"It means there might be no cash return to shareholders soon considering the group wants to be ready for potential acquisitions while retaining investment grade ratings... We did not expect any (payout) but that might be a disappointment to some investors," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock hits 20.24 euros, a level not seen since July 2009, and flirts with 'oversold territory', with its 14-day relative strength index falling to 31.

