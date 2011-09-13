Shares in Sage Group take on 1.1 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.8 percent, as Exane BNP Paribas upgrades its rating for the British accounting software firm to "neutral" from "underperform" as part of a review of the European software sector, citing its historical sales resilience and valuation grounds.

The broker also upgrades its rating for France's Dassault Systemes to "outperform" from "neutral", saying both it and Sage have the safest top-line profiles among large caps software firm given that around 65 percent of their sales stem from maintenance/support contracts.

Exane says that, following the takeover move on autonomy from Hewlett-Packard , it believes that M&A remains a potential driver for the sector.

"In a lower growth environment, large IT bellwethers (cash-rich) may turn to acquisitions to pursue structural growth opportunities. We find Temenos and Software AG the most appealing," says the broker.

Exane, however, downgrades its rating for Autonomy to "neutral" from "outperform" after the H-P takeover bid.

And assuming a softer corporate IT capex environment in H2 2011 and 2012, the broker has lowered its licence revenue forecasts for the European software firms by an average of 4 percent for FY11 and 8 percent for FY12, resulting in EPS cuts of 3 percent and 6 percent respectively.

