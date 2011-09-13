Shares in Tasty jump more than 8 percent after the restaurant operator unveils first-half results, which prompt Evolution Securities to raise its target price and earnings per share forecasts for the company.

Tasty, which operates the Dim T and Wildwood restaurant chains, says turnover for the half year to July 3 was 6.8 million pounds ($10.8 million), up 42 percent on the same period last year.

"Wildwood is gaining real traction with customers which is feeding through to turnover and earnings. Trading has continued strongly throughout the year; the new Canary Wharf site is exceeding expectations and the pipeline is growing," Evolution says in a note.

The broker lifts its target price for Tasty to 65 pence from 50 pence, while raising its earnings per share forecasts by 11 percent and 17 percent for full-years 2011 and 2012 respectively.

