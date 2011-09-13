Britain's FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in midday trade, faring better than the blue chips and the midcaps , off 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Tasty jumps more than 8 percent after the restaurant operator unveils first-half results, which prompt Evolution Securities to raise its target price and earnings per share forecasts for the company.

Healthcare Locums plunges 91 percent in heavy volumes on resumption of trading on the Alternative Investment Market, following suspension in January due to accounting irregularities.

