Shares in Ashmore Group drop 6 percent, the biggest FTSE 250 faller after a good run recently by the stock, with full-year results from the British fund manager leaving little scope for upgrades, according to Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson.

Ashmore, which will be promoted in to the FTSE 100 index from the market close on Friday, posted a 13 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 246 million pounds, as its net management fees rose by almost a third to 249.3 million pounds, with performance fees up 3 percent to 85.4 million pounds.

Peel Hunt's Williamson points out that around 50 percent of Ashmore's performance fees tend to accrue on funds with an August year-end, and such funds delivered 18.8 million pounds of performance fees in the full-year results, against 43.5 million pounds last year.

"Our full year performance fee estimate is 48.1 million pounds, which doesn't seem inappropriate given the growth in underlying AuM (assets under management) but there is little scope for an upgrade and when taken with revenue margin attrition the balance of risk to forecasts now seems weighted to the downside for the first time in 18 months," the analyst says in a note.

"Structurally Ashmore's positioning could not be better and we continue to view it as a long term core holding. However, the stock has had a phenomenal run ahead of entering the FTSE and with no earnings upgrade, and potentially some downgrades, some near term consolidation looks likely," Williamson adds.

The analyst says he would be inclined to wait for the stock to drift off to around 350 pence and then start buying aggressively.

