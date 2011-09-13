Shares in Character Group fall 4.7 percent after the British toy designer and developer issues a trading update which Merchant Securities says shows a solid performance but the outlook is overly cautious, prompting the broker to cut its target price to 202 pence from 245 pence.

"Trading for the year ended 31 August 2011 (is) in line with our expectations. The group is pleased with the level of distribution of the brands for this Christmas," Merchant Securities says in a note.

"However, we are disappointed that the board has taken a very prudent view to reduce its risk profile for the Christmas season, by tightening stock levels for the current financial year, which will prevent the company maximising its potential turnover," the broker says.

Merchant Securities reduces its 2012 adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast to 25.3 pence from 28.2 pence.

