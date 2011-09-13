Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent higher, while the blue chips are up 0.9 percent, and the midcaps adds 0.3 percent.

Character Group falls 4.1 percent after the British toy designer and developer issues a trading update which Merchant Securities says shows a solid performance but the outlook is overly cautious, prompting the broker to cut its target price to 202 pence from 245 pence.

Tasty gains 8.1 percent after the restaurant operator unveils first-half results, which prompt Evolution Securities to raise its target price and earnings per share forecasts for the company.

