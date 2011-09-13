Shares in Italy's largest bank UniCredit and Banca Popolare di Milano , both of which are seen strengthening their capital base, rise about 5 percent, leading Italian banks higher after the government got away a 6.5 billion euros bond auction.

Brokers say it was key the government completed on Tuesday the auction even though demand was not as high as in previous sales and the yield the government paid on a new five-year BTP bond was at a euro life-time high.

Italian banks are heavily exposed to Italy's debt.

"The bid-to-cover ratio was not impressive but it was covered. The 5.60 percent yield (on the five-year bond) is not terrifying. The market has subscribed," a trader says.

On Popolare Milano, brokers point to positive news on finding investors for the planned capital increase, while on UniCredit one broker points to the readiness of some shareholders to fund a capital increase should the bank decide to take this option to boost its capital.

But brokers say volumes on banks are thin and macroeconomic factors, mainly linked to Greece, are driving stock prices.

The FTSE Italian bank index was up 4.2 percent, outperforming a 2.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600 bank index .

