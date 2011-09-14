European stock index futures point to a weaker open for equities, reversing the previous session's tentative rally from two-year lows, as Moody's downgrades two French banks and following comments from China Premier Wen Jiabao.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 1.3-2.0 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.1 percent higher at 900.43 points on Tuesday, after sinking as low as 878.09 in morning trade, a level not seen since mid-2009.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC PRELIM

NEXT PLC INTERIM

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Pall Corp Q4

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 GB Claim count Aug

0900 EZ Ind Prod Jul

1100 US Mortgage index w/e

1230 US PPI Aug

1230 US Retail sales Aug

1400 US Bus Inv Jul

Reuters messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net